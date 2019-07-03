Boris Johnson's career has been endlessly propelled by the media’s self-flagellating narrative of 'charm' and 'inevitability'.

(Image: talkRADIO)

Last week on Talkradio, host Ross Kempsell asked Boris Johnson “what do you do to relax? What do you do to switch off?” Boris answered with the kind of off-kilter stop and start monologue usually reserved for character actors in David Lynch films.

“I make models of buses. So what I do, no, I don’t make models of buses, what I do is I get old -- I don't know -- wooden wine crates… right? And then I paint. And I turn it into a bus. And so I put passengers -- you want to know this? ... No, I paint the passengers enjoying themselves on the wonderful bus.”