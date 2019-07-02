Nikki Savva's dive into the events of the 2018 leadership spill reveals more than a few red-faced ministers.

Malcolm Turnbull conducts his farewell press conference (Image: AAP/ SAM MOOY)

Here in the Crikey bunker were frankly devastated at the prospect that publisher Hardie Grant was denied an insurance policy for the publication for Malcolm Turnbull's memoir over concerns that it would illicit a "slew" of defamation claims. This potentially robbed us of surely the one good thing Turnbull could still do for the country -- a serviceable, witty dirt file on his former colleagues.

Given Turnbull's unblemished record of disappointing us all, we can be thankful for journalist Niki Savva's new rock-lifting exercise, Plots and Prayers. The book resounds with the farcical buzz of that week last August when Scott Morrison became surprise prime minister at the expense of Turnbull and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.