There's a green wave sweeping through European Parliament. But meaningful action on issues like climate change cannot be achieved without countries rewriting corporate tax law.

European Greens MP Eva Joly (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The “green wave” recorded during the European elections on 26 May should give Europe momentum. It is now time we demonstrate our determination to build a social, democratic and ecological Europe, against the withdrawal desires of nationalists and Eurosceptics and the temptations of the status quo offered by Conservatives and Liberals.

The strong mobilisation of young people on the issue of climate gives me particular hope for the future. In France and Germany, the Greens were the highest-ranked party among the 18-34 demographic in this election. And though high school students cannot yet vote, they are already expressing their willingness to defend their future on the streets during the climate marches.