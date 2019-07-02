Sacking ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie was never going to be cheap. But new documents reveal what the the lawyers alone cost.

For an organisation with acute financial problems, the ABC sure knows how to blow up a budget -- it spent the equivalent of employing more than a dozen journalists for a year just to remove one managing director.

Sacking Michelle Guthrie as the ABC's managing director has likely cost the public broadcaster more than $2 million, including legal fees that were charged to the ABC of more than $250,000.