For an organisation with acute financial problems, the ABC sure knows how to blow up a budget -- it spent the equivalent of employing more than a dozen journalists for a year just to remove one managing director.
Sacking Michelle Guthrie as the ABC's managing director has likely cost the public broadcaster more than $2 million, including legal fees that were charged to the ABC of more than $250,000.
