Getting doctors and medical bodies to classify obesity as a 'disease' would be a huge win for pharmaceutical companies. Here's how they're trying to do just that.

What’s in a word? Large sums of money, it turns out, when that word is “disease”.

The Novo Nordisk pharmaceutical company has invested a great deal of marketing nous in creating a new narrative around obesity. Old words have been relaunched with new meaning. In the drug company’s world, people aren’t "obese"; they are "living with obesity". People don’t have a “condition” that might be borne of poor diet, eating too much and/or lack of exercise; they have a "disease".