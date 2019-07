Our main stages are increasingly packed with adapted works, and the peak body for playwrights is mired in redundancy and review. Is there still a place for original storytelling?

MTC's new production of Storm Boy. (Image: MTC/Jeff Busby)

In 2018, Sydney Theatre Company (STC) won Best New Work in the Sydney Theatre Awards for Kate Mulvany’s adaptation of Ruth Park’s Harp In The South.

The novel was first adapted for Australian stage in 1949, then British TV in 1964 and Australian TV in the 1980s. The 2018 script is new but the story has lived in our libraries for decades.