It was an especially big night for news programs, but numbers were high all round despite a slight drop for The Voice.

Nine’s night, even though The Voice has lost around 150,000 to 200,000 viewers. Last night’s episode averaged 1.15 million nationally which was less than the 1.18 million people who had watched A Current Affair.

Masterchef Australia (867,000) and House Rules (938,000) were not in the hunt. Seven’s News from 6 to 6.30pm with 1.80 million easily beat Nine News in the same slot by 490,000 people. School holidays have just started or start this week so viewing will be skewed -- especially during the breakfast time slot where fewer people will be rushing off to school and work.