Nine’s night, even though The Voice has lost around 150,000 to 200,000 viewers. Last night’s episode averaged 1.15 million nationally which was less than the 1.18 million people who had watched A Current Affair.
Masterchef Australia (867,000) and House Rules (938,000) were not in the hunt. Seven’s News from 6 to 6.30pm with 1.80 million easily beat Nine News in the same slot by 490,000 people. School holidays have just started or start this week so viewing will be skewed -- especially during the breakfast time slot where fewer people will be rushing off to school and work.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.