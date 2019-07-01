Good morning, early birds. The Coalition is set to push for support for its tax cut package ahead of the Senate's first sitting day tomorrow, and Kerry O'Brien makes an impassioned call to action during his Logie Hall of Fame induction. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

COALITION RAMPS UP TAX, DRAMA

Scott Morrison has promised to bring his $158 billion income tax cut package to the Senate this week.

With parliament to sit tomorrow for the first time since the election, The Age reports that Morrison will press the issue throughout the week, while The New Daily reports that Centre Alliance could pass the entire package in exchange for plans to bring down gas prices.

Meanwhile, Morrison has dismissed calls to comment on his role in the 2018 leadership spill as “ancient history”. The launch of Niki Savva’s book ($) Plots and Prayers today threatens another week of internal drama, including new allegations that Tony Abbott backed Peter Dutton with the belief that Dutton would lose the election and help hand the party back to the former PM.

KERRY STEALS LOGIES

Legendary journalist Kerry O’Brien has been inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame with an impassioned defence of the ABC and call to action on the Uluru Statement from the Heart. Denouncing consistent cuts to the ABC as “driven more by a desire to punish and an ideological obsession”, O’Brien also called for the Uluru Statement to be implemented during the current term of government, and for greater journalistic integrity across climate change news.

Hard Quiz host Tom Gleeson took out the Gold Logie following an irony-tinged campaign, accepting the award with a cynical, somewhat controversial speech targeting Australian media.

TRUMP MAKES HISTORY

Donald Trump has become the first sitting US President to enter North Korea after extending an invitation to Kim Jong-un via Twitter to meet during the G20 summit. He has since asked Kim to come to the US “when the time is right”.

The Guardian reports that, barring a tense physical exchange between US reporters and North Korean security guards on the southern side of the demilitarised zone, Trump had positive meetings with both Kim and South Korean president Moon Jae-in after denuclearisation talks stalled earlier this year.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m in a tricky spot. Because I like it and I hate it at the same time. Tom Gleeson

The Hard Quiz host pokes fun at his Gold Logie, before ripping it to shreds for 8 minutes.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Acting on Iran has painful shades of joining the US in Iraq — Tony Walker (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Here’s a word of advice to Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Unless he wants to risk a smudge on his reputation of the sort that accompanies John Howard to this day: don’t get involved in conflict with Iran beyond limited naval engagement in a Gulf peace-keeping role.”

After defamation ruling, it’s time Facebook provided better moderation tools — Fiona R Martin (The Conversation): “After a NSW Supreme court judge ruled this week that Australian publishers are liable for defamatory comments on their Facebook sites, it’s clear that page owners need to get serious about social media management. The ruling suggests that operators of commercial Facebook pages may need to hide all comments by default so that they can be checked for defamation before they are seen by the public.”

The Daily Telegraph celebrates 140 years: Campbell Reid reflects on the biggest stories of his time ($) — Campbell Reid (The Daily Telegraph): “Of all of them, it had to be this one. The moment when you are telling a story that is changing the world. That night went by in a blur. Our presses were already running, so Australian newspapers were probably the first in the world to be printing the story of the 9/11 attacks as they happened.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Melbourne

The Australian Fair Trade and Investment Network will hold a Trades Hall public forum during the latest round of negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), with speakers including ACTU President Michele O’Neil, ahead of protests tomorrow.

Perth

Dark Emu author Bruce Pascoe will deliver the 2019 Barry Andrew Memorial Address on “Learning to Love Your Country” at The University of Western Australia.

South Australia

Teachers will strike across the state with the AEU citing, amongst other issues, an “inadequate” funding offer to help schools cope with students needing special support.

Australia

Flag raising ceremonies, speeches and other events will be held across the country to mark the opening day of NAIDOC Week.

London, England