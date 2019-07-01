Stage three of the government's tax package provides a windfall for high income earners, is unfunded and will increase inequality, an independent report shows.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Remember when Bill Shorten was being pressed during the election campaign about the economic costs of his climate change policies? No such scrutiny was applied by journalists to the costs of one of the few policies Scott Morrison actually took to the election, his three-stage tax cut plan stretching half a decade into the future -- probably because since Morrison was going to lose, his policies didn't need aggressive interrogation (or the journalists just worked for News Corp).

That was even the case after Grattan Institute pointed out, in a preliminary analysis of the government's tax cut package, that the new, unlegislated component of stage three of the tax cuts would require spending cuts worth tens of billions of dollars if the budget wasn't to go back into deficit.