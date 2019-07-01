The sharemarket ended the financial year on a buoyant note — but in the real economy things are getting worse and the government will face growing pressure to deploy its resources to help out.

(Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Another financial year has finished -- and half of 2019 -- and there's a growing disparity between the mentality of sharemarkets, the position of the government and what's happening in the real economy.

The June half-year saw a 17.2% rise in the ASX 200, the best first six months since 1992, when the economy was starting to pull out of Paul Keating’s recession. That's good for everyone's superannuation accounts, but don't expect it to last. Ahead lies a reversion to the mean as the slowing economy and weakening earnings take their toll and investors come to fully understand why the Reserve Bank is cutting interest rates this year for the first time since 2016.