Novo Nordisk want to change the way Australians think about obesity. And if they're successful, they could make a killing.

In April this year, a landmark study, supervised by world-leading obesity specialists, was unveiled by the grandly titled World Obesity Federation addressing a question that’s created waves throughout the medical world: is obesity a disease?

The study surveyed more than 14,000 patients and around 3000 doctors from a dozen different countries. Released amid the pomp at the European Congress on Obesity in Glasgow, the study purported to show that 68% of patients and 88% of doctors consider obesity to be a "chronic disease".