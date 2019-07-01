For all its sins, News Corp has a strong history of using its political clout for press freedom and for standing up for its journalists and whistleblowers.

News Corp Australasia Executive Chairman Michael Miller (Image: AAP/Rohan Thomson)

Reforms of national security laws to protect journalists and whistleblowers have become an unlikely test of just how much leverage News Corp has over the federal government.

Last week News Corp’s Australian boss Michael Miller, Nine CEO Hugh Marks and ABC Managing Director David Anderson came together at a Canberra media event to pitch a reform plan for secrecy laws -- particularly national security laws that media have done so much to encourage.