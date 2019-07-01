More viewers tuned into The Logies than they did in 2018, but numbers still aren't as high as they were two years ago.

(Image: The Logie Awards/Nine Network)

A touch of renewed interest in The Logies on Nine last night as 1.18 million viewers across the country watched the long, long awards event. Last night’s audience was up 27,000 from 2018’s 1.15 million, though both failed to top the 1.30 million who watched the 2017 awards. The Logies Arrivals averaged 1.07 million last night, down from the 1.15 million in 2018 and 1.20 million in 2017. The Logies broadcast is in fact a form of public service for Nine - the network won well last night but was down from the previous Sunday. The key main channel share fell to 28.6% last night from 34.2% last Sunday.

Saturday night’s Australian innings against New Zealand in the cricket World Cup averaged 347,000 on Gem which would have been a disappointment for Nine seeing the England innings last night on the same channel averaged 304,000 (with a lot more on other networks as well).