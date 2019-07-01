Australia could soon enter the lucrative international high school education market, pawning its certifications, assessments and teacher training to institutions across Asia, the Sydney Morning Herald reports this morning.
A report from the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) in January highlights the economic opportunity for selling Australian education, with the English-medium school market in traditionally non-English speaking countries expected to generate almost US$95 billion by 2028 (nearly doubling from US$47 in 2018).
