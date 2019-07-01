The government has been quick to lean on 'the will of the people' when pressing Labor to greenlight new policies. But does it actually mean anything?

You can tell we’ve just had an election -- the government is brimming with talk of mandates and "respecting the will of the people". The opposition is brimming with dissent.

On the energy front, Energy Minister Angus Taylor has rejected calls for compromise and asserted, “We're firmly committed to the policies we took to the election. We now have a clear mandate to implement those policies”. Claiming a mandate on tax reform, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has declared that “Australians voted for tax cuts as opposed to tax increases” and accused Labor of “seeking to deny the will of the Australian people”. He wrote as much in The Australian today.