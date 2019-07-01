The House of Representatives crossbench will have its work cut out to make a dent on the major parties. Who are the MPs filling out the ranks?

Crossbencher Zali Steggall (centre) at an induction of new MPs (image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

As newly elected federal politicians prepare themselves for federal parliament’s first sitting week, we take a look at who the minority party crossbenchers are in the House of Representatives. What exactly should we expect from this motley bunch?

Helen Haines, Member for Indi, Victoria (independent)

Dr Helen Haines has worked as a medical researcher, nurse, and midwife for more than 30 years in rural Victoria. Her campaign and policy vision involves advocating for regional Australia and she has called for strong federal action on climate change and renewables. In her electorate, the town of Yackandandah aims to completely run on renewables by 2022.