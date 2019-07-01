Scott Morrison wants Facebook to better regulate extreme content. The bad news is it's already trying — and failing.

(Image: Unsplash/Con Karampelas)

Scott Morrison walked away from Osaka's G20 summit with, optically at least, a few wins. Apart from his sit down with the US president, Morrison secured the support of world leaders to put increased pressure on Facebook and other social media giants to act faster on taking down "violent terror content".

The non-binding statement, endorsed by all G20 members, calls on companies to act immediately when contacted by authorities to remove content such as the live video of an attack or terrorist recruitment material.