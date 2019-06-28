Well it's pretty safe to say that there’s not much left of Victorian Labor's violence-against-women image and politics after the latest twists and turns in the Setka saga.
John Setka’s wife -- high-powered labour lawyer Emma Walters -- has revealed that she was the woman Setka had been convicted of harassing in an evening of calls and texts. The subsequent interview managed to undo just about everything Labor and violence-against-women activists have been trying to insist upon for years.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.