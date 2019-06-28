"Violence" has become an endlessly expanding term. The result is more surveillance, not less violence.

CFMMEU Victorian secretary John Sekta (left) and wife Emma Walters arrive at the Melbourne Magistrates Court (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Well it's pretty safe to say that there’s not much left of Victorian Labor's violence-against-women image and politics after the latest twists and turns in the Setka saga.

John Setka’s wife -- high-powered labour lawyer Emma Walters -- has revealed that she was the woman Setka had been convicted of harassing in an evening of calls and texts. The subsequent interview managed to undo just about everything Labor and violence-against-women activists have been trying to insist upon for years.