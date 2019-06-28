The closure of rural media is not just sad for staff, it's a tragedy for struggling communities that are routinely ignored by metropolitan news.

(Image: Unsplash/Daniel Anthony)

Today was my final day at WIN News. Just nine days ago I, along with about 40 other people, was told that our regional newsrooms were closing down.

I’m a journalist and the chief of staff at WIN News Central West based in Orange, and even though I sat in on the meeting with senior executive and staff, I haven’t really been given a clear-cut explanation for why our newsroom -- along with Wagga, Albury and Wide Bay in Queensland -- are closing down. However, WIN News did tell staff that it was to do with the “commercial viability of funding news in those areas".