The government claims it will treat China with a firm hand, but its response to protests in Hong Kong is anything but.

Australia’s muted response to continuing, massive anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong has so far been understandable. After all, it was the Coalition government that failed in a 2017 attempt to ram through exactly the sort extradition treaty with China that triggered the massive protests against the Hong Kong government's capitulation to Beijing.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has been circumspect in addressing the issue on the direct threat to Hong Kong’s two systems guarantee.