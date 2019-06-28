Australia’s muted response to continuing, massive anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong has so far been understandable. After all, it was the Coalition government that failed in a 2017 attempt to ram through exactly the sort extradition treaty with China that triggered the massive protests against the Hong Kong government's capitulation to Beijing.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has been circumspect in addressing the issue on the direct threat to Hong Kong’s two systems guarantee.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.