Just two weeks after WIN announced the closure of four of its regional newsrooms, the ABC will this weekend shut down its public website for ABC Open, a platform for community-led regional and rural stories, encouraging users to use Instagram and the ABC My Photo platform instead.
ABC Open hasn't been promoted or supported by the ABC for more than a year, but the stories it produced, which number nearly 193,000, had still been hosted in the one place on a dedicated website.
