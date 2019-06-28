"To see these patterns of increasingly centralised media, it's particularly concerning" said a former ABC producer.

An photo of the aurora from ABC Open's archives (Image: Daniel Lam)

Just two weeks after WIN announced the closure of four of its regional newsrooms, the ABC will this weekend shut down its public website for ABC Open, a platform for community-led regional and rural stories, encouraging users to use Instagram and the ABC My Photo platform instead.

ABC Open hasn't been promoted or supported by the ABC for more than a year, but the stories it produced, which number nearly 193,000, had still been hosted in the one place on a dedicated website.