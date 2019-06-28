The hour of news won the night, helped along by the AFL.

(Image: Seven News)

Seven’s night thanks to solid figures for the 6pm hour of news and the AFL (678,000 nationally). Nine’s NRL did well enough (592,000) especially in regional areas where an audience of 230,000 watched Wests beat Souths. That was well above the 177,000 regional viewers for Essendon’s narrow win over GWS.

Seven News won everywhere (especially Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane where Nine is the most competitive). Nine/NBN News could only win its traditional strong market, Northern NSW. Seven News/Today Tonight was preempted in Adelaide by the AFL coverage. Seven’s national margin over Nine from 6-6.30pm was 479,000, with 169,000 of those coming in metro markets. In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News averaged 588,000 and Seven News/Today Tonight averaged 566,000. The Chase Australia 5.30pm had 378,000 viewers, ACA had 308,000 and the 7pm ABC News had 291,000.