Jordan Shanks has clocked up more than 50 million views on his videos taking on BuzzFeed, the Liberal Party and the ABC. What exactly is he raging against?

A large group of fans have surrounded Jordan Shanks after his live show in North Melbourne’s Lithuanian Club. Most are men, undergraduate age; some edge forward, egged on by mates, while others hang back shyly.

Jordan Shanks (AKA Friendlyjordies) stands with his back to a wall beneath an antique map of the Baltic state. In his late twenties, he is boyishly handsome and tall but out here he seems even younger than in his videos. There is an adolescent nerdiness to him; his posture is hunched and when he guffaws at a fan’s quip, he brings his arms in and doubles over.