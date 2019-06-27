Free of prime time juggernauts, MasterChef got a burst of life from viewers.

With the cats away (no Voice, no House Rules) the mouse (AKA MasterChef ) played well for Ten last night, climbing to 1 million national viewers. The ABC doesn’t boast about ratings so it will not be really saying much about the solid return of Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell at 832,000 nationally. The current season of Nine’s Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation ended last night (677,000 nationally). Seeing Shaun Micallef hosted it, the cross-channel segue, beard and all to Mad As Hell at 8.30pm was a bit disconcerting.

Nine's 6pm news again lost heavily to Seven's 6pm news. The national margin was 482,000, a hiding. And the bad news for Nine didn’t stop there. Today had another Wednesday lurch downwards -- 275,000 nationally and 184,000 in the metros. It is starting to become a habit on Wednesdays. Seven’s Sunrise with 440,000 nationally and 319,000 in the metros was an easy winner. On Sky News part two of the special Bad Blood: Morrison’s Miracle, averaged a solid (by Foxtel standards) 125,000 after 114,000 for part one the night before.