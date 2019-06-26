FROM THE FOREIGN DESK
A new analysis of Chinese documents details the ideological and intellectual contortions the Chinese Communist party went through to justify its mass slaughter of protesters in 1989 even to itself.
By the way, it’s not just ‘Murica that has lunatic “sovereign citizens”; Germany has a growing group of fascists who insist the German state is illegitimate and they can set up their own mini-reichs.
