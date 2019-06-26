Libra, the well-publicised Facebook cryptocurrency experiment, could see hugely destabilising shifts in power.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook (Image: White House)

Facebook’s cryptocurrency launched this week. It is called Libra and, as the name implies, promises freedom. Going by Libra's aims, the currency could do great good in the world. It could also, however, cause destabilising shifts in power.

For the poorest

Libra appears to be aimed at the unbanked -- the billions of people in the world without access to financial services. The UN estimates 2 billion adults have no bank account and argues remedying this is a crucial part of the fight against global poverty.