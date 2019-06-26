The conditions that enabled the Howard government to lead Australia into the Iraq debacle remain in place as another Middle Eastern war looms.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

The bureaucratic and parliamentary structures that enabled the Howard government to participate in the attack on Iraq on the basis of a lie in 2003 remain in place and if anything have been strengthened. With the Trump administration eager for war with Iran, there is nothing to stop the Australian government from again fabricating a threat to justify its participation in an illegal invasion of yet another Middle Eastern country.

Australia's participation in the attack on Iraq remains a major and unaddressed problem within our political system. Despite incontrovertible evidence that the Howard government ignored intelligence agency advice and lied about the threat from Saddam Hussein, those responsible have never been held to account or even questioned in the kind of forum their British counterparts faced in the Chilcott inquiry.