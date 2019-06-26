The Australia-England cricket match drew viewers away from other worthy offerings.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

The World Cup cricket ODI between Australia and England dominated viewing last night. The 709,000 average for the Australian innings from 7.30pm on Nine Gem pushed Nine to a huge win on the night. An average of 260,000 watched the England innings at the end of ratings for the night at 2am (the match didn’t finish to around 3.30am). The Australian innings averaged 360,000 on Foxtel, with the England innings grabbing a solid 126,000. That’s more than a million people who watched the Australian batting last night.

On the night of what was always going to attract a big audience Foxtel's Sky News also programmed the first of two parts of the Bad Blood documentary series about the toppling of Malcolm Turnbull. It had an average audience of 114,000 -- a good audience for Sky News, but it was swamped by Fox Cricket.