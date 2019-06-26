In addition to official proceedings, we need to keep an eye on the side meetings — and the conversations not being had.

The importance of the upcoming G20 summit, held this weekend in Osaka, Japan, is being highlighted by the current global mood of economic crises.

Concern about protectionism was clear at the organisation's last meeting at the end of November 2018. Those concerns continue to heighten, with the escalating US-China trade war and the slowing of global growth.