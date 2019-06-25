Slight drops in viewership numbers across most shows this week, but The Voice and Have You Been Paying Attention are still pulling in good figures.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Nine’s night despite a slightly weak-rating episode of The Voice (1.16 million nationally, down from 1.38 million a week ago). House Rules on Seven stumbled with just 945,000 (1.05 million a week ago). Ten’s Have You been Paying Attention averaged 1.03 million, 110,000 more than the 923,000 for Masterchef Australia. The ABC was weak from 8.30pm after Back Roads with 923,000 at 8pm and the 7pm News with 1.07 million, and 7.30 with 915,000.

Four Corners and Media Watch were lower -- 638,000 and 634,000 respectively and down 300,000 to 400,000 on their most recent highs. Q&A managed to pull in 518,000, down from 600,000 the week before.