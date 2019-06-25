The parlous state of economic debate in Australia is demonstrated by the lack of interest, or informed analysis, of the Prime Minister's major speech on economic reform.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Here's a great example of how the Australian media no longer serves Australians on some of the biggest issues facing the country -- and why we're facing a lost decade and more on productivity and innovation.

Regardless of the content of Monday morning's speech on economic reform by Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister was entitled to expect it might have received detailed coverage and dissection by the media. It outlined the government's intention on its economic agenda at a crucial point for the economy both in terms of the need for immediate stimulus and structural reform.