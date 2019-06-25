Getting to that point again, of putting an article together and mmmm-mmmm, doesn’t this Israel Folau thing look too good to pass up. The cultural left is tying itself in knots over whether a person of colour can be blamed for expressing homophobic opinions, or whether the missionaries dun it -- which appears to be intersectional politics bending back so far that it becomes a form of noble savage-ism. Meanwhile, the right's free speech war keeps coming up against private outfits restricting employees' speech for commercial reasons. They can’t catch a break. If it’s not Big Sport with an eye to team cohesion, it’s Big Crowdfunding protecting its brand. Free minds free markets? Never mind.
But as I noted last week, that’s part of the cycle. Everyone wants in on something like Folau because the issue is a metonymy -- the larger debate in miniature, capable of being surrounded, and easily comprehended. Who would fall for that? Oh Q&A, which slavishly gave itself over to the issue, including nominating a Christian right past candidate and activist as a "peoples panelist". Pretty gutless, pathetic and stupid programming, all in all.
