Neither the media nor activism, as we know it, appear prepared to tackle the threat we are facing. What would real change look like?

Protesters attend the Stop Adani rally outside Parliament House, Canberra. (Image: AAP/ Lukas Coch)

Getting to that point again, of putting an article together and mmmm-mmmm, doesn’t this Israel Folau thing look too good to pass up. The cultural left is tying itself in knots over whether a person of colour can be blamed for expressing homophobic opinions, or whether the missionaries dun it -- which appears to be intersectional politics bending back so far that it becomes a form of noble savage-ism. Meanwhile, the right's free speech war keeps coming up against private outfits restricting employees' speech for commercial reasons. They can’t catch a break. If it’s not Big Sport with an eye to team cohesion, it’s Big Crowdfunding protecting its brand. Free minds free markets? Never mind.

But as I noted last week, that’s part of the cycle. Everyone wants in on something like Folau because the issue is a metonymy -- the larger debate in miniature, capable of being surrounded, and easily comprehended. Who would fall for that? Oh Q&A, which slavishly gave itself over to the issue, including nominating a Christian right past candidate and activist as a "peoples panelist". Pretty gutless, pathetic and stupid programming, all in all.