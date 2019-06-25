The ABC's court challenge over the AFP raids will put Australia's freedoms to the test. Hopefully we come out with the right result.

John Lyons (left), executive editor of ABC News, is followed by an AFP officer. (Image: AAP/David Gray)

It’s taken a while but, after six years of relentless de-funding and ideological bashing from the Coalition government and its cheer squads, the ABC has finally come out swinging. The final straw came on June 5 when Constable Plod, in the form of the Australian Federal Police, arrived at ABC HQ and started going through the underwear drawers.

It was, by design, chilling. And yet, so ham-fisted that the ABC had to fight back; the public broadcaster has gone to the Federal Court to have the AFP’s search warrant set aside and the thousands of documents they seized, returned.