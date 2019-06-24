With a tanking economy, the central bank demanding both fiscal stimulus and structural reform, the nation's premier economic policy outfit warning of a productivity and innovation crisis and having spent the election campaign mugging for the cameras and tearing at Labor's long and self-destructive reform proposals, Scott Morrison has a major problem.
How does he respond to calls for economic reform when he has no agenda and no mandate for doing anything?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.