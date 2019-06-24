Scott Morrison's reform agenda is a reheat of neoliberal cliches that he doesn't even have the courage to push for himself.

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

With a tanking economy, the central bank demanding both fiscal stimulus and structural reform, the nation's premier economic policy outfit warning of a productivity and innovation crisis and having spent the election campaign mugging for the cameras and tearing at Labor's long and self-destructive reform proposals, Scott Morrison has a major problem.

How does he respond to calls for economic reform when he has no agenda and no mandate for doing anything?