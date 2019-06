Even for a politician as self-assured as Cory Bernardi, it’s hard to put a positive spin on this. How did it go so wrong?

Former senator and Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Cory Bernardi threw a party and no one came. But just like on climate change, Bernardi is in denial.

The defected Liberal senator and leader of the Australian Conservatives announced the shuttering of his two-year-old party last week, due to “lack of political success” -- a gentle euphemism for total electoral failure.