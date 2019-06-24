Labor leader Anthony Albanese wants John Setka gone but the long-time union boss has vowed to fight any attempt to expel him from the ALP in court. What happens next?

CFMEU Secretary John Setka (Image: AAP Image/Daniel Pockett)

John Setka is the headache that just won’t go away for Labor. The ongoing saga surrounding the Victorian Secretary of the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union, triggered by Setka's alleged disparaging remarks about Rosie Batty has given a newly-elected Morrison government impetus to attempt de-registration of the union.

He has many internal enemies too. Labor leader Anthony Albanese wants Setka gone but the long-time union boss has vowed to fight any attempt to expel him from the ALP in court. That process could be long and cumbersome, with potential to deepen schisms in Labor and union circles. So what happens next?