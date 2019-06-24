Normally if the authorities want to search your phone, they need to jump several legal hurdles. At the border, all it takes is an immigration officer acting on a whim.

Even the most boring of us have personal information on our devices. Between our messages, photos, account credentials and a host of other things, there are troves of data that need to be kept private and secure. If you want to keep this information safe, then you need to be wary when travelling in and out of Australia.

Why should we be worried?

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has the power to search through and access anything on your phone, laptop or other devices. Its officers don’t need warrants or even reasonable suspicion. Everything is fair game for anyone who passes through immigration.