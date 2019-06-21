Good morning, early birds. The effort to repeal medivac legislation hinges on the vote of crossbench senators, and Labor MPs continue to add support for the government's tax cut plan. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

MEDIVAC ATTACK

Senator Jacqui Lambie appears to have the deciding vote in the Coalition’s push to repeal medivac laws, The Guardian reports. One Nation and (for now) independent Cory Bernardi are looking to repeal, while Labor, the Greens and Centre Alliance remain in support.

Independents who helped pass the legislation are urging Lambie to keep the laws in place. Former Wentworth MP Kerryn Phelps told The Guardian she had reached out to Lambie on Thursday, while telling The Age that attempts by Peter Dutton to create a scare campaign out of this week’s favourable court ruling were “unforgivable”. Labor Home Affairs spokesperson Kristina Keneally says there is “no evidence” the laws are not working.

TAX SUPPORT

A number of Labor MPs are pressuring leader Anthony Albanese to pass the Coalition’s $158 billion tax package in full, in what The Age calls “growing unrest” within the party.

Peter Khalil told The Herald Sun that Labor should support the package ($) if the government won’t split it, while Graham Perrett told The Australian that the Coalition had a mandate ($) on the issue. Joel Fitzgibbon is privately urging the ALP to consider backing the full plan, while five other Labor MPs told The New Daily they support having a debate on the issue.

A formal shadow cabinet meeting has been called for Monday morning.

LIBERAL MP ‘MISCONDUCT’

Labor is demanding answers following a Guardian report into potential misconduct of Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The Guardian reported yesterday that in 2017,Taylor, then minister for cities, held talks with environment officials over an investigation being conducting into a company part-owned by him and his brother. Frydenberg, then environment minister, allegedly canvassed whether he could water down protections for an endangered grassland at the centre of the action, and asked if it could be done secretly. Taylor’s sister-in-law, NSW Nationals MP Bronwyn Taylor has also been asked if she tried to influence the endangered species listing.

Labor’s environment spokesperson Terri Butler has called on Scott Morrison to investigate the “shocking allegations of misconduct”, while Greens leader Richard Di Natale said the party will move a motion demanding the government explain the actions of both ministers.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’m sure there are plenty of empty shopfronts in Sale and Traralgon or elsewhere where the ABC could quite easily relocate to a regional centre and save themselves a lot of money and then invest that money that they’ve saved by not being in the middle of Sydney where they don’t need to be. Michael McCormack

The Nationals leader and acting prime minister suggests the ABC relocate its Sydney HQ.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

THE COMMENTARIAT

True free speech means learning to disagree well ($) – Michael Spence (The Daily Telegraph): “Mr French’s report is 300 pages long and it’s forensic. It looks at what’s happening here in Australia and around the world. The overarching conclusion of the report is that there isn’t a crisis of freedom of expression in Australian higher education and that coming up with new laws would be a disproportionate response to the perceived risks.

But he does recommend a voluntary model code with a common statement of principles as a way to further strengthen the values that we all so treasure. Despite the misinformation, we’ve welcomed his report and the model code and believe it responds to and adopts much of the feedback we provided. Many of our policies, codes of conduct and guidelines are referenced in his report.”

Decriminalise drugs before overdose destroys more lives ($) – Marianne Jauncey (The Australian): “There is now a growing movement for a radical rethink on the way we approach drugs, not only here in Australia but around the world. It’s a heated and emotive debate, and pill testing is only one small part. We do have to fundamentally rethink how we talk about drugs, the people who use them, and what role our laws should, or shouldn’t, play. And I say this not only as the medical director of NSW’s only supervised injecting centre, I also say this as a mum.”

Here’s a dirty little secret about Australian sporting crowds – Waleed Aly (The Age): “Here’s a dirty little secret about sporting crowds. The things that create the most incredible atmospheres – that din that smothers your senses, those epic roars that vibrate in your soul – are things you don’t want to look at too closely. It lives in the aggression, the intensity that can’t help but spill over into vulgarity. Often it lives in the consumption of too much alcohol. Truly buzzing crowds exist on the edge of chaos, barely contained and on the verge of bursting their banks. There is something wild in them.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Canberra

The National Gallery of Australia will launch the Plaque Gallery, a mini gallery where you view artwork on the creator’s teeth via a dental mirror.

The Auditor-General will table a report into Commonwealth national parks.

Brisbane

Anti-Adani protesters say they will create CBD traffic chaos in the evening, as they stage a march against the new coal mine.

A woman will appear in the Brisbane Supreme Court, seeking legal approval to use her late husband’s sperm in a bid to conceive their second child.

Alaa Adam Atwani, accused of helping Islamic State by providing video-editing software to a relative who worked for the terrorist group’s media department, will appear in the Magistrates Court.

Sydney

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley will announce the winners of the 2019 “Say No To Bullying” poster competition at NSW Government House.

Microsoft and CEDA will hold an event examining the ethical development of artificial intelligence.

Melbourne

Extinction Rebellion Activists will occupy Melbourne CBD for a “speakout” rally in response to approval of the Adani coal mine, pressuring the government to declare a “climate emergency”.

Former education department boss Nino Napoli, his cousin Carlo Squillacioti, brother Robert Napoli and sister-in-law Domenica Napoli will appear in the Victorian County Court charged with conspiring to steal millions of dollars from the public school system.

A 29-year-old Roxburgh Park man arrested by counter-terror police on Thursday morning will appear in the Magistrates’ Court charged with planning to travel overseas to “engage in hostile activities”.

Over 1,500 of Australia’s community leaders will converge at the Melbourne Town Hall for Progress 2019.

Adelaide