Universities Australia plays it safe. It’s been three years since the Australian Human Rights Commission's national survey into university safety found half of all students had been sexually harassed in 2016, and that one in 10 female students were sexually assaulted between 2015 and 2016. Now, Crikey understands that Universities Australia, who funded the project, has opened a tender process to find an organisation to conduct a second survey.
