When US and Russian warships almost collided in the South China Sea on June 7, there was nary a mention in the mainstream Australian media. Some believe the warship incident was no coincidence, with China’s leader Xi Jinping in Moscow at the time as the two leaders indulged in an orgy of mutual praise.
"We confirmed that Russia's and China's stances on the key global issues are similar or coincide," Putin said.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.