Seven’s night on a night of dismal offerings, despite the AFL (which was itself weak) and the Cricket World Cup on Nine Gem.
The game between West Coast and Essendon proved to be underwhelming to east coast fans of the game -- 615,000 nationally on Seven's free to air channels (which is lower than usual) and just 144,000 on Foxtel. The innings break in the world cup game between Australia and Bangladesh snagged 207,000 viewers on Foxtel (after 260,000 had watched the Australians bat from 7.30pm). The Gem coverage attracted 524,000.
