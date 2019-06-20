Good morning, early birds. The government has called for medical transfer legislation to be repealed following a Federal Court loss for Home Affairs, and four suspects are to face murder charges for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. It's the news you need to know, with Rachel Withers.

‘OPEN THE FLOODGATES’

The government has used a medical transfer ruling to stoke fears of fresh asylum seeker arrivals, The New Daily reports, after the Federal Court overturned Home Affairs’ attempt to block a transfer.

The Home Affairs department had rejected a medivac request for a 29-year-old Iraqi man detained on Nauru — a transfer doctors had recommended based solely on his medical records — insisting there had to be “personal engagement” with the patient. Justice Mordecai Bromberg disagreed, finding that doctors don’t have to meet with candidates to recommend transfers, setting an important precedent. Experts say this is in line with standard medical practice, The Age reports.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the ruling would “open the floodgates” if the legislation were not repealed. The Coalition is considering a High Court challenge ($) to the ruling, arguing that it may open challenges to “at least 10” rejected transfers, The Australian reports.

SUSPECTS NAMED

Three Russians and one Ukrainian will face murder charges over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, with international investigators calling on Russia to “start cooperating”.

The suspects, all high ranking military members of the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) when the plane was shot down, “formed a chain linking the DNR with the Russian Federation”, investigators said. International arrest warrants have been issued, with a trial due to start next March in the Netherlands. Dutch police chief Wilbert Paulissen said no request to extradite the suspects will be made, as Russia and Ukraine do not allow their nationals to be extradited. They will likely be tried in absentia, the ABC reports.

SPLINTERS OVER SETKA

The CFMEU national executive declared its “full support” for Victorian secretary John Setka in a statement Wednesday night, defying calls by the ACTU and 13 national unions for him to stand down.

It follows the release of a joint statement of support by the Victorian branches of the AWU, ETU, RTBU, and UFU. Analysis by The Age/SMH found Setka’s union opponents vastly outnumber his supporters, with unions calling for him to quit representing nearly 1.4 million workers, compared to just over 100,000 for branches backing him. One of those unions yesterday threatened to “audit” Labor MPs for any history of domestic violence, with ETU Victorian secretary Troy Gray telling The Australian they should “make sure they’re clean” if they were going to play “judge and jury” ($).

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

You’re f***ing kidding me right? I thought someone was having a joke with me! Not that climate-change denying, weirdo conspiracy theorist. What a dick. Fiona Patten

The Reason Party leader released a short but sweet statement on Malcolm Roberts’ return to the senate.

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Setka, Rosie Batty and the proxy war Guy Rundle “This confusion didn’t stop the calls to resign. Quite the contrary. Other unions began to pile on, with the Australian Workers’ Union the first to do so. And here, for the alert, it might start to be obvious that this has little to do with Rosie Batty at all, but with bitter internal warfare in the wake of losing the unlosable election. Within the Victorian CFMMEU, there’s a fairly brutal factional war going on, related in part to the union’s key role in the new Industrial Left faction, which quit the Victorian Socialist Left a couple of years back. The Industrial Left has been in an alliance with right-wing unions which is not to all tastes inside the Left.” Jeff Kennett’s long history of inflammatory comments Kishor Napier-Raman “Like many men of the Melbourne establishment, it’s the AFL that provides Kennett with so much of his enduring relevance and a platform for many of his most outrageous statements. Kennett first served as Hawthorn president from 2005 to 2011, before returning for another stint in 2013. During his time off in between, Kennett was a frequent critic of coach Alastair Clarkson. Clarkson has won four premierships, including a “three-peat” between 2013 and 2016. Success in the white political system does not make you a ‘leader’ Natalie Cromb “To those who think Ken Wyatt is a leader, I say that “leader” is a word that is both a verb and a noun. The “leaders” of Australia are so because of a position — the noun. Our leaders in the Indigenous community, who certainly do not call themselves leaders, are so because of what they do — the verb.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

THE COMMENTARIAT

Blowing in the wind: Australia’s China policy is all over the shop – John Hewson (The Age): “In 1990, having strongly supported Bob Hawke’s decision, post-Tiananmen Square, to offer visas to Chinese students then in Australia, I was concerned about his additional intention to pull back on, even terminate, our diplomatic relations with China. I thought it important to maintain a dialogue, while registering our strongest objections to what had been indefensible breaches of human rights. I therefore led a delegation of opposition leaders and shadow ministers to Beijing, not as a media event but to clearly make the point that, as China then wished to join the World Trade Organisation and to build significance influence in global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, it would be expected to move to adopt Western standards of human rights and governance.”

How Anthony Albanese’s move on John Setka has backfired ($) – James Campbell (The Herald Sun): “The relationships at the core of this group are now shredded beyond repair, such that even if Setka himself exits, it is clear from the support he has received from the membership that he will be replaced by someone of a like mind. Either way it would appear to be RIP IL. And there’s still an outside chance that as long as Setka manages to stay out of jail, he will survive, wounded, angry and continuing to cause trouble. In which case the only outcome of Albanese’s intervention, aside from the meaningless gesture of the cancellation of Setka’s ALP card, will be the humiliation of the ACTU boss Sally McManus, who has weighed in on his behalf, and the poisoning of relations between the new ALP leader and a large chunk of the trade union movement and his party in Victoria.”

If you’ve built a chaos factory, you can’t dodge responsibility for the chaos – Tim Cook (The Guardian): “It feels a bit crazy that anyone should have to say this. But if you’ve built a chaos factory, you can’t dodge responsibility for the chaos. Taking responsibility means having the courage to think things through. And there are few areas where this is more important than privacy. If we accept as normal and unavoidable that everything in our lives can be aggregated, sold, or even leaked in the event of a hack, then we lose so much more than data. We lose the freedom to be human.”

WHAT’S ON TODAY

National

Adelaide

ATO whistle blower Richard Boyle will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on more than 30 charges, including disclosing protected information.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe will deliver the keynote speech at a CEDA event.

Centre Alliance campaign volunteer Paul Roy Bunney will appear in the Mount Barker Magistrates Court, charged with stalking Liberal candidate Georgina Downer.

Darwin

The Electoral Regulation Research Network for the Northern Territory and South Australia will hold an event discussing Indigenous electoral inclusion.

The Darwin Festival will launch its 40th anniversary program ahead of its August’s celebration of music, theatre, visual art and dance.

Sydney

The Vinnies CEO sleepout will take place overnight to raise money and awareness for homelessness.

Bloomberg will host a forum, bringing together influential figures in institutional investing to discuss the slowing economy, tumbling house prices, the U.S.-China trade war and growing calls to further cut interest rates.

Mascot Towers apartment owners will attend a meeting called by managers Strata Choice to discuss a proposed levy of $1.1 million to pay for building remediation works. Tenants will also meet to discuss recent building issues.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce and Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth will announce significant changes to the Frequent Flyer program – the biggest overhaul to the airline’s loyalty program in its 32 year history.

Melbourne