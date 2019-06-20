More interest rate cuts are coming. That's virtually guaranteed after Thursday's speech by Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe, that has economists tipping the RBA will go two-for-two and cut rates again at its July meeting. In a speech on "The Labour Market and Spare Capacity", Lowe told his audience that it would be:
... unrealistic to expect that lowering interest rates by one quarter of a percentage point will materially shift the path we look to be on. The most recent data -- including the GDP and labour market data -- do not suggest we are making any inroads into the economy's spare capacity. Given this, the possibility of lower interest rates remains on the table. It is not unrealistic to expect a further reduction in the cash rate as the board seeks to wind back spare capacity in the economy and deliver inflation outcomes in line with the medium-term target.
