What is a parent? It’s one of those deceptively simple questions, and it isn’t getting any easier. The High Court this week had to grapple with one of the many curly dilemmas presented by our ever-expanding universe of relational possibilities.
The specific problem at hand was to determine whether a particular sperm donor has parental rights under Australian law. In answering that with a yes, the court clarified some issues and left some others in an unfortunately uncertain state.
