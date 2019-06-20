Seven managed to pull out a win despite a disappointing prime-time showing.

(Image: Seven Network)

Seven’s night. The Voice was resting the vocals for a few days to regather itself for next week. The most watched non-news program last night was the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia on Seven with 1.06 million national viewers. Seven might have won, but it was despite showing another ep of The Super Switch flop. It got just 498,000 nationally, fourth in the time slot behind ABC's Anh’s Brush With Fame (1.031 million and the most watched non-news program in prime time), Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Generation on Nine with 718,000, MasterChef on Ten with 987,000.

In the regions, Seven won with the 6pm news on 600,000 viewers,Seven News/Today Tonight with 587,000, the 5.30pm bit of The Chase Australia with 404,000, Home and Away with 399,000 and Anh’s Brush With Fame on 350,000.