Crikey readers discuss the John Setka Labor stoush, Ken Wyatt's leadership and the role of education in the election.

Is there more to the fight around John Setka’s CFMEU leadership than some are letting on? Guy Rundle speculated yesterday that there must be more happening behind the scenes, and readers were included to agree that some kind of game seems to be afoot. Elsewhere, Crikey readers discussed the leadership of Ken Wyatt and the role of education in the election.

Pete Steedman writes: It is not in the power of the ALP to remove him from the union. That is the role of the union rank and file who voted him into power. If a banker was thrown out of the Liberal Party, would they also be trying to get him sacked from his job? Because that’s what the Libs expect labor to do: something they have no power to do. Unfortunately, because the way the game has been played, Setka has reacted in a manner that does him no long term good, but seems to be aimed at causing the maximum grief for Labor. Nobody wins in this game and maybe it’s time to discuss, not demand

R. Ambrose Raven writes: Naturally the ABCC will be delighted at the prospect of demarcation disputes, especially as it is now moving to takes houses from manufacturing as well as construction workers — with no visible criticism from either the Labor Party or the trade union movement.

Joe Boswell writes: In 1869, US president Ulysses Grant appointed Ely S. Parker, a Native American, as the commissioner of Indian Affairs. The recent promotion of Ken Wyatt to Minister for Indigenous Australians is of course an occasion for hearty self-congratulations across the nation as we follow the example of the USA after a mere 150 years. We should be confident here in Australia that everything will now work out fine for our Aboriginal people just as it has in the USA for all Native Americans. I have great respect for Ken Wyatt, but let’s wind our expectations back to zero at most (still an improvement on his predecessor) and thus give him some chance.

Chris Davis writes: As per H.G. Wells: “Civilization is in a race between education and catastrophe.” Looks like catastrophe is now well ahead, but I pray there will be a miracle that proves me wrong.

