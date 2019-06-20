In the lead-up to a final vote, the campaign to elect the Conservative Party's next leader has taken some surprising twists.

Boris Johnson has shambled ever closer to the black door of Number 10 Downing Street, with victory in yet another round of the interminable Conservative Party leadership contest last night. To the surprise of no one, Johnson prevailed with 143 votes to his nearest rival, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt on 54, with bug-eyed former child actor Michael Gove three votes behind him.

The vote, of all Conservative MPs, was the latest in the bizarre process of choosing a leader of both party and country at the same time, de facto, if not de jure. Effectively, all candidates who survive an initial ballot go to a series of daily ballots, in which the lowest voted is knocked out, and also anyone who gets under a certain ratio of the votes. Of the dozen candidates who put their hand up, several withdrew early, including the only black candidate, James Cleverly. Both women candidates, Andrea Leadsom and Esther McVey -- dry your tears, they’re both to the right of Boris -- went next, and then a couple of white male bozos were culled.