THE WEEK IN DEEPFAKE
In the Good Luck With That department, US Congress will consider a bill to regulate the threat of deepfakes (someone made an acronym out of “DEEPFAKES”, believe it or not) amid concern they will be used to subvert the 2020 elections — except maybe the real threat is they’ll be used as an excuse to deny that a politician said something.
Except, wait, in fact deepfakes aren’t a threat at all. But we should use deepfakes to attack Big Tech leaders anyway. Here’s my We’re Already Stuffed take: plenty of voters are happily fooled by low tech lies because they complement their prejudices, so why go the trouble of manipulating video in ways that algorithms will easily spot?
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.