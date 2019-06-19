This week: how deepfake is your love, the worm turns, where the moonshots came from, and a solitary life in the army of shadows.

(Image: The Washington Post)

THE WEEK IN DEEPFAKE

In the Good Luck With That department, US Congress will consider a bill to regulate the threat of deepfakes (someone made an acronym out of “DEEPFAKES”, believe it or not) amid concern they will be used to subvert the 2020 elections — except maybe the real threat is they’ll be used as an excuse to deny that a politician said something.

Except, wait, in fact deepfakes aren’t a threat at all. But we should use deepfakes to attack Big Tech leaders anyway. Here’s my We’re Already Stuffed take: plenty of voters are happily fooled by low tech lies because they complement their prejudices, so why go the trouble of manipulating video in ways that algorithms will easily spot?