A month on from the election, the second phase of Scott Morrison's triumph is unfolding with the Australian Electoral Commission's finalisation of the immensely complex Senate preference distributions.
The Coalition went into the election with 31 senators out of 76 and comes out with 35 -- and may be about to go one better if there is anything behind suggestions that Cory Bernardi is set to rejoin the Liberal Party.
