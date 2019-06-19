The Reserve Bank knows that wages aren't growing, but doesn't know why, and doesn't know what level of unemployment is needed to get them growing.

RBA Assistant Governor Luci Ellis. (Image: AAP/Sam Mooy)

The minutes of the Reserve Bank's June 4 board meeting not merely opened the way to another interest rate cut to 1% -- and quite possibly below that -- in coming months, they flagged that workers will not be escaping the rut of stagnant wages any time soon. And the bank really doesn't understand why.

The bank is increasingly pre-occupied with something neither it nor central banks around the world can explain: why wages growth remains sluggish even at low levels -- sometimes extremely low levels -- of unemployment, and why there hasn’t been an outbreak of inflation, as economic textbooks insist there must. The phrase the bank keeps coming back to is "spare capacity", and it was the subject of a major discussion at the board meeting -- and probably drove the rate cut decision: